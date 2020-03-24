LOGANSPORT — The Cass County Health Department and Logansport Memorial Hospital are collaborating to make COVID-19 testing more available to the Cass County community.
Beginning March 25, drive-thru screening for COVID-19 will be offered in the parking lot of the Penman Building, 1701 Dividend Drive, Logansport. Based on screening results and if the patient meets the screening criteria from the CDC, a COVID-19 test will be given.
The CCHD and LMH ask that the community follow this process to utilize drive-thru COVID-19 screening:
• Only individuals who are showing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) will be tested.
• If you are experiencing these or other flu-like symptoms, please call your primary care provider to describe your symptoms over the phone.
• If you do not have a primary care provider, call Express Medical Center at 574-722-9633.
• You will be directed to the drive-thru screening site by your provider, by Express Medical Center, or by the Cass County Health Department after you have been screened by phone.
• If you present to the Emergency Department after-hours or on the weekend with symptoms, you may be redirected to the screening site if it’s open.
The drive-thru screening site at the Penman Building will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. On Saturdays and Sundays, drive-thru screening will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
People will not be tested if they do not meet the screening criteria from the CDC. When arriving at the screening site, expect to be screened again by staff, even if a provider or clinical staff person has already screened you and directed you there.
The prescreening process is essential to avoid delays and wasted, unnecessary tests. The intent with this new screening model is to identify and test patients who do not require immediate hospitalization, but can go home to self-isolate and treat their symptoms with over-the-counter medications.
On arrival, patients will be asked for a copy of their government ID (i.e. driver’s license) and insurance card (if available). Staff will make a copy of each before people are tested.
Patients will be given a number and directed to park in a parking space. Testing will be performed for the flu first, and then for COVID-19 as needed. Patients will be notified of test results – which may take several days for COVID-19. People will leave with instructions on how to help manage symptoms at home during self-isolation.
With the opening of the drive-thru screening site for COVID-19, Logansport Memorial’s Express Medical Center will return to its normal operations, accepting walk-in patients for minor illnesses or injuries. At this time, Express Medical Center will not be seeing patients to be screened and tested for COVID-19; all screening and testing should be directed to — and performed at — the Penman Building drive-thru screening site.
The drive-thru COVID-19 screening process is new and still evolving. The CCHD and LMH will provide updates as needed on changes in hours, format, and testing procedures.
For more information, please call the CCHD at 574-753-7760.