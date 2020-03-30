To the community:

Please know that Oak Grove is taking every opportunity and caution in protecting our residents and your loved ones and, as one can imagine, the ramping up of these efforts has been challenging, but a challenge our staff at Oak Grove has met exceptionally well.

Ways the community can help:

Donations for staff support. Oak Grove would very much appreciate donations toward meals and/or treats for our staff, as a show of support and gratitude. If groups or individuals are interested in this effort, we ask that you please call our main desk and schedule your donation toward this assistance. These meals are to be purchased through local restaurants to continue to support local businesses.

Please visit the Oak Grove Facebook page. There are other suggestions there and they change as our needs change.

FaceTime can be scheduled for those with loved ones that reside at Oak Grove. Again, we ask that you call and schedule the day/time to do this with your loved one. Through a "loan" of equipment from the Jasper County Foundation, Oak Grove has the use of IPads and can connect persons via FaceTime.

Additionally, you can call your loved one, send letters or packages, flowers, watch a TV show or movie together while on the phone, connect via other technology/apps to play games, etc.

As all of the protocols that Oak Grove has in place are temporary, we are grateful to all for the patience and generosity the community has always shown Oak Grove and especially now in these uncertain and unprecedented times.

For more information or any further questions, please call Oak Grove at 219-987-7005.