Communities in Jasper and Newton counties got behind yet another fundraising event this week.

Individuals opened their checkbooks and shared credit card information to participate in the Jasper Newton Foundation’s Giving Tuesday NOW event for non-profit organizations.

As of Thursday, the total amount given was $29,000, but some credit card receipts were still being tallied so that number will likely creep over $30,000 by the end of Friday.

“There were still more credit cards being processed this morning,” said Jasper Newton Foundation Executive Director Brienne Hooker. “We check the mail every day because people have been mailing donations to us that we’re counting, too.”

Among the organizations that received donations at the NOW event included Birthright of Rensselaer, CDC Resources, Food pantries in Jasper and Newton counties, Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Growing Patch Learning Center, Jasper County Community Fund, Jasper County Community Services, Jasper County Recovery House, Jasper County Veteran’s Assistance Fund, Meals On Wheels Northwest Indiana, Newton County Community Services, Newton County Veteran’s Assistance Fund, North Central Indiana Rural Crisis Center and Rensselaer Area Ministerial Association.

Hooker said donations began pouring in shortly after the sun rose Tuesday morning.

“The first donations came through at 6:30 in the morning on the fifth (Tuesday),” she said. “They were up and at ‘em and right on it with the rising sun. We were completely floored the whole day.”

The foundation was unsure of what the final tally would be since many people are strapped for cash with the recent Stay-At-Home order and business closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than a few eyebrows were raised by the end of the day.

“We didn’t have a goal in mind of what we would raise for the day because this period of time is so stressful on people having extra money to give anyway,” Hooker said. “I had no gauge for what the community response would be and, obviously, we’re completely blown away by the generosity this week.”

The money will be collected by the foundation, which will then write checks to the individual organizations as directed by the donors. Those checks should be in the mail early next week.

“We let the donor pick directly who they wanted give to, so those will be reserved,” Hooker said. “One thing that is getting spread out is the food pantry funds. We’re going to split them among the food pantries in each county.

“They all need those funds now, so we’re going to try to get it to them as quickly as possible.”

The pandemic has forced many non-profits to close their doors while the state and the country dealt with rising conoravirus cases. Eventually, those organizations will get the all-clear to operate again but with certain guidelines.

Ultimately, equipment is needed to adhere to those guidelines.

“Most of these organizations are dealing with COVID-19 restrictions or closures or loss of revenue,” Hooker said. “You don’t think about it, but the Growing Patch Learning Center has to buy PPEs (personal protective equipment) for their teachers and their kids, which is something they’ve never had to do before. It’s not in the budget for this year.

“Other organizations that are congregate sites aren’t meeting with people in groups so their losing donations there that provide programming for the rest of the year. They don’t get reimbursed for that. It’s just a loss and that’s less programming for the seniors in our communities.

“It’s just things we haven’t thought about like CDC Resources again with direct human support, individuals have to buy PPEs for their employees and the clients they serve and their group homes. That wasn’t part of the plan ever that’s now required and necessary.”

The pandemic has also forced the cancellations or postponements of several festivals and summer events that bring enjoyment to communities in both counties.

Should the foundation do another giving event, it could look at helping those popular outdoor events, Hooker said.

“Hopefully we won’t have to do this again for emergency services and emergency purchases,” she said. “What I would like to do is do it again in a couple of months for our arts and culture organizations that are trying to do yoga in the park, the cemetery walk with Memories Alive … They’re going to want to do that if we’re in places together again and they’re going to need help with those.

“I think the foundation wants to turn around and do this event again, but for those festivals and arts events we all enjoy going to. If the virus decides to do something else, we will do whatever we can to help. But the goal is we all move along and we can start supporting those fun things we like doing together.”

If another NOW event is needed, Hooker said she has no doubt communities will answer the call once again.

“The foundation has a whole new level of respect and gratitude to our communities in Jasper and Newton counties,” she said. “They answered the call to be a hero the other day. This is way more than we expected and it’s proof that our little communities know how to take care of each other.”