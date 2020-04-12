Iroquois County now has nine cases of novel coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19.
Information provided by the Iroquois County Public Health Department Sunday afternoon confirmed that a female in her 40s is the ninth case.
Laboratory confirmed results for this individual were received April 12. They will remain in isolation per Illinois Department of Public Health guidance.
At the time of this press release Iroquois County has nine individuals with laboratory confirmed cases: a male in his 20s, a male in his 30s, two males in their 40s, two females in their 40s, a male in his 50s, a female in her 60s, and a male in his 70s.
At this time the health department is not providing any additional details on these individuals.
"Our communicable disease nurses are working tirelessly to complete investigations, conduct contact tracing and notify anyone determined to be at increased risk of exposure. The situation is fluid. Guidance and recommendations regarding patients under investigation may evolve as more is learned," reads the press release.
"Please continue to practice social distancing and other safety measures to limit COVID-19 exposure. Everyone should consider themselves at risk for exposure to coronavirus and should stay home as much as possible. While at home everyone should selfmonitor which means to check yourself for fever and remain alert for cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.
"This is a rapidly evolving situation and the Iroquois County Public Health Department will provide updated information and guidance as it becomes available on our Iroquois County Public Health Department Facebook page and website at http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/covid-19-corona-virus/."