NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Health Department is reporting the first local death attributed to COVID-19.

The affected individual, who died Thursday, April 2, was a patient in a medical facility, was elderly and suffered from underlying health conditions.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family,” said Gonzalo Florido, MD, Newton County Health Officer. “This sad event is a reminder to all of us that we all must continue to act responsibly to protect both our own health and the health of our most vulnerable populations during this pandemic.”

Public health measures are already in place in Newton County, and statewide. The Newton County Health Department recommends that all residents continue to:

• Stay at home – remain at home except for essential tasks such as getting groceries or medicine or seeking medical care.

• If you must be out, stay at least 6 feet away from others, and wear a homemade mask if desired.

• Wash your hands often, especially before eating or after touching high-traffic public surfaces, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Do not touch your face, especially your mouth, nose, or eyes, with unclean hands

• Cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve or a tissue, then dispose of the tissue and wash/sanitize your hands.

All Newton County residents should be following the above guidance, as well as orders put forth by the state of Indiana. For the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19, including Governor’s orders and infection statistics, please visit the Indiana State Department of Health website at www.isdh.in.gov. Current nationwide guidance regarding COVID-19 can also be found at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov. Local statements and information can be found at the Newton County website at www.newtoncounty.in.gov.