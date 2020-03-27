NEWTON COUNTY - The Newton County Health Department has been notified of the first positive case of COVID-19 in Newton County. Note that no further information will be released about this case, or about any future cases, in order to protect the privacy of the affected person.
The Newton County Health Department is working closely with local and state health officials to ensure that close contacts of this patient are identified and monitored, and that all infection control protocols are being followed.
Note that those that are considered a higher risk for exposure to this patient will be contacted directly by the health department, and those that are not are considered at low risk at this time.
The Newton County Health Department is working closely with the Newton County Board of Commissioners, Newton County Emergency Management, and other local agencies to monitor the situation and provide updates as new information becomes available.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a fluid situation and these agencies are in constant communication in order to provide the public with the best guidance possible.
The Newton County Health Department would ask that citizens monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, which commonly include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. If you experience these symptoms, remain at home unless seeking immediate medical assistance, and contact your healthcare provider for further guidance. The health department would also like to remind all citizens to practice public health precautions such as staying at home, social distancing, frequent hand hygiene, and avoiding gatherings and nonessential travel.
Please visit the Indiana State Department of Health website at www.isdh.in.gov and the CDC website at www.cdc.gov for the most up-to-date and accurate information about COVID-19.