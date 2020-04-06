NEWTON COUNTY — A Newton County EMS paramedic has recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a social media post by the emergency health employee.

However, since he lives in Jasper County, that positive test result shows as part of that county’s 15 current cases instead of Newton County, which jumped from one positive case to four over the weekend.

On March 30, Josh Blanton posted to Facebook that he had been isolated, sent home and quarantined. Blanton went on to state that 24 hours later he was notified that he had been in extended contact with a COVID-19 patient, but they were not symptomatic at the time, and no one knew he was infected.

Blanton was tested that day and the positive result came back the following day.

“I am exhausted. Sometimes I am nauseous and yet can’t actually vomit. Sometimes a yawn becomes a spastic cough that makes my chest hurt. My fever has broken for the third time, so that’s not nearly as it was yesterday. I am stuck between being angry with myself for bringing this into my home and just as angry that I am not on my ambulance helping like I am supposed to,” stated Blanton on Facebook.

According to a statement sent to the Newton County Enterprise, the Newton County Health Department is unsure where the employee had contracted the virus, and has no specific indication that he had contracted it while working for Newton County EMS.

“The employee presented to work at NCEMS with early symptoms and was immediately sent home,” the release stated. “The Newton County public health nurse was made aware of the situation at that time, out of an abundance of caution. In adherence to guidelines provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the employee was required by NCEMS to self-quarantine and seek medical attention. The employee was not in contact with any patients during that time in question. The employee received testing during the time of self-quarantine.

"The employee is a resident of another county, and after testing positive, the employee was interviewed by that county’s health department to determine close contacts, and it was determined that no high-risk secondary exposures occurred while the employee was at NCEMS. The buildings and equipment are cleaned and disinfected after each and every patient encounter. Employees are screened for illness at shift changes through a screening process. Any employee is to notify the administration should they become ill during a shift. Emergency responders remain at risk each and every call, and precautions are continued to be made and updated as new information is received.”

“During this time of epidemic all of our elected officials and employees of health safety departments including ambulance, health department, sheriff, highway, and emergency management have all done a super job in our county to keep things going in a positive and safe way,” said Newton County Commissioner Mickey Read.