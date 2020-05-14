NEWTON COUNTY — Funding will soon be available for displaced workers in Newton County due to COVID-19 closures.

The money for this Newton County COVID-19 Relief Fund has been made available through a partnership of the Lake Area United Way, Newton County Government, Jasper Newton Foundation, and Newton County Community Services. This money is made possible by a grant from Lake Area United Way for $100,000 and a matching $100,000 from the Newton County Commissioners and County Council.

If you live in Newton County and have been laid off in March or April due to COVID-19 mandatory closures - you may be eligible to apply for one-time assistance for your household.

Assistance will go out in two phases as long as funds last.

Phase One is from May 20 to July 1 and initial applicants must:

Have been laid off (in March, April, or May 2020) or underemployed by an employer due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Be a verified resident of Newton County, Indiana.

Be an employee of a business located in Newton County, Indiana.

Phase two runs from May 27 to July 1 and additional applicants must:

Pick up an application from Newton County Community Services in Morocco, or download it from www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org website.

Have been laid off or are currently underemployed due to COVID-19 restrictions and Indiana disaster orders.

Be a verified resident of Newton County, Indiana.

Applicants may select $400 in rent/mortgage relief or $400 worth of vouchers for food.

"We are using local vendors too - trying to help as many workers and businesses as possible in Newton County," stated Brienne Hooker, Jasper Newton Foundation Executive Director.

Completed applications can be dropped off at Newton County Community Services’ office located at 108 E State St Morocco (219-285-2246) on Wednesdays only from 8:30 to 3 p.m. please ring the doorbell.

You can mail your application to: NCCS, PO Box 140 Morocco, IN 47963

Or scan and email application and supporting documents to: dir@nccs-inc.org

After you have dropped off your forms - your food vouchers can be picked up at Newton County Community Services’ office located at 108 E State St Morocco (219-285-2246) on Fridays only from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., please ring the doorbell for help.

"Support Partners are Newton County Community Services for the intake of applications - and Newton County Economic Development for business relationships and vendor relationships that help make this fund reach all the areas of Newton County," added Hooker.