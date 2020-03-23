JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County officials have adjusted the Courthouse schedule through April 6.
The Courthouse, which is closed to the public, will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning Tuesday, March 24. Residents may still conduct some business online or via phone, but will not be allowed in the Courthouse.
At the recommendation of Dr. Marianne Nelson, who serves as director of the county’s health department, the Courthouse staff will stagger their work days over the next two weeks, with half of the staff working one week and the other half working the second week. This will reduce the amount of face-to-face interactions at various offices at the Courthouse while the state deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
The county commissioners will meet on Monday, April 6 to vote on whether extending the county’s self-imposed lockdown or to let the lockdown expire. Commissioner Kendell Culp will likely be in the Courthouse’s Commissioners’ Room on that day, while fellow commissioner Jim Walstra has decided to video-chat from his home.
The third commissioner, Dick Maxwell, is debating whether to attend the meeting in person or video-chat, Culp said.
The county learned Monday that Governor Eric Holcomb has ordered Hoosiers to stay home through April 7 as a way to reduce social interaction. That order could be extended if the state is unable to “flatten the curve” of increased coronavirus cases.
Holcomb also closed all state government offices to in-person public activity until at least April 7.
Culp said the county highway, sheriff’s department, prosecutor’s office and community corrections will maintain normal hours. The office staff at those sites will also alternate work days.