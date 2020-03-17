ROSELAWN — The next Music Jam and Fish Fry at the Roselawn American Legion Post 238, located 2 miles west of I-65 on State Road 10, will be Friday April 3. Meals include choices of fish, combo plate, shrimp, or chicken strips. All meals served with baked potato or fries, cole slaw and bread.
There will be door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, musician door prizes, a large dance floor, and great music. Betty Tetzlaff, Larry Long, Gabe Janky, Brian Holms, Dean Kingma, and other musicians will be there to play your favorite tunes.
Doors open 4 p.m., music starts at 4:30 and food service starts 5:30 p.m. For more information call Betty at (219) 345-5825.