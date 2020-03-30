KENTLAND — Murphy’s Food King is open and shelves are continuously being restocked, just like it has been for more than 75 years in downtown Kentland.

However, the effort to keep the shelves stocked is not business as usual as the downtown anchor of the county seat of Newton County has seen first hand the effect of the concerns over Covid-19.

“We first noticed an increase at the store around March 11 and then that weekend is when the real rush began,” said Colleen Murphy, co-owner of Murphy’s. “It has been constantly busy since then.”

With 40 years of experience in the grocery business, Murphy has seen a lot including mad rushes before a predicted blizzard or ice storm, but “none of that compares to this,” added Murphy. “It was hard to keep things stocked, many of our items were selling so fast that we couldn’t keep up.”

Of course, toilet paper, which has become a viral meme of this pandemic was one of the core items that were selling at a record pace for the store. Other items that have been the hardest to keep stocked, include meat, milk, bread, eggs, potatoes, and bottled water according to Murphy.

“All of our employees are stepping up,” said Murphy. “They are coming in early and staying late. We have also had numerous volunteers from Kentland Rotary, the fire department, as well, as regular customers come and help us. The first truck we got after all of the buying frenzy had started was bigger than usual and we were blessed to have all of that volunteer help.”

After that first truck came through, the warehouse where Murphy’s gets its goods became limited on what they could offer and that’s when the store began setting purchase limits on certain items — bread, meat, bottled water, and toilet paper.

“I think it is important for customers to know that we do have a water machine and there is no limit to that,” Murphy added. “Customers can get a gallon of clean, refreshing water for just 94 cents. If they bring their own jug, then a gallon of water is just 49 cents.”

As the coronavirus concerns increased, Murphy’s noticed a dramatic increase in its online ordering. “We had to bring in extra staff to just fill those orders,” said Murphy. “We are now trying to expand our online ordering to include deliveries.”

The store is also thinking about expanding its delivery service to more than just two days a week.

Another key change Murphy’s has implemented was opening up an hour early at 7 a.m., which is reserved for people 55 years old and older to come and shop.

“We wanted a way to protect our older customers and reserving this timeframe does that,” added Murphy.

An item that is limited for most stores— eggs, currently has no purchase limitations at Murphy’s.

“I want to thank Rose Acres, we called them early a couple of weeks ago because our supplier was running low and they came through and we were able to get a big order from them before the price of eggs went up,” said Murphy. “We will continue ordering from them.”

Murphy’s Food King does recommend calling ahead to find out what products they do and don’t have in stock before coming in.

“We really have to thank our customers for being so respectful in the store and about our limits on certain products,” concluded Murphy.