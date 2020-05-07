MONTICELLO — The COVID-19 health emergency has claimed one of the city’s most anticipated annual celebrations — at least for this year.

Officials with the 2020 Patriotic Boat Parade and Celebration in City Park — a festival that honors military veterans — have canceled the Fourth of July event due to virus concerns.

“After consulting with the committee members for the boat parade, city leaders, veteran organizations and former parade leaders, we felt it was the best decision for everyone,” the committee stated in a press release. “The entire celebration for both events relies heavily on donations and sponsorships from local businesses, organizations and citizens in our community, and we do not want to put an added burden on them during this trying time.”

Officials added that because a majority of veterans who attend are in the at-risk category for contracting COVID-19, “we do not want to take any chances.”

The future of the boat parade had already been in question with the March 4 passing of Kean MacOwan, who took over organizational duties last year after event co-founder Joe Crivello stepped down and moved away from the area.

In a story the Herald Journal published just days before the COVID-19 outbreak in Indiana, White County Historical Society Director Judy Baker said no one on the organizing committee had yet stepped up to fill in for MacOwan.

“I do not want to see it drop and fail,” Baker said at the time.

As of May 7, a few volunteers had stepped forward as a collective to take on the boat parade’s organizational duties, Baker said.

The organizer usually meets with the all-volunteer committee once — usually in April — to start planning for the following year’s boat festivities. Specific assignments are handed out to each committee member and all are expected to fulfill those tasks.

Even though Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana” would have the state in Stage 5 (July 4 and beyond), during which all current restrictions are lifted — businesses are allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity, and conventions, sports events, fairs, festivals and like events may resume — the committee felt it would still be too large a risk for the veteran population.

Now the committee is working toward a resumption of the event next year.

“This event touches so many people and our hopes are that we will be able to come back stronger than ever on July 3, 2021,” festival officials said. “We are all just volunteers with a common goal, and the health and safety of everyone is our priority.

“Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to seeing you all next year.”

Crivello and the late Steve Jones founded the Patriotic Boat Parade in 2005. It features the Madam Carroll, which takes military veterans on a three-hour boat ride on Lake Freeman, leading a line of 100-plus other patriotically decorated boats. The boat event is followed by “Celebration in the Park,” which began in 2008 to extend the festivities beyond noon on that first Saturday in July.

This year’s event would have taken place on July 4.

The boat parade wasn’t the only casualty this week. Spirit of Monticello Festival officials informed the city May 5 that it has canceled this year’s event, which had been scheduled for June 19-20.

It’s an annual family-oriented event that features food vendors, music, a talent show and many other activities at Constitution Plaza and a portion of Main Street in downtown Monticello.

It is usually starts late Friday and all day Saturday, and is geared toward promoting the community and serves as the kickoff to the summer season in the city.