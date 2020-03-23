MONTICELLO — In response to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order to stay at home, Monticello city government will lock down operations to help reduce possible exposure of COVID-19, also known as the coronovirus.
Beginning at the start of business Wednesday, the city will staff its offices with “only essential personnel,” meaning offices will require no more than one person in a room or confined space at a time.
“We are working diligently with the local health department and Emergency Management to address the concerns regarding COVID-19,” Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross stated in a press release. “Federal and state authorities are making recommendations that are changing daily. Decisions need to be made to protect employees and the public while maintaining services to our community.”
The lockdown officially takes effect at 11:59 p.m. March 24 and will last until April 7, or until further notice. Residents may still conduct some business online or via phone, but will not be allowed in any city office.
Gross said special circumstances may warrant having more than one person in any given area, such as public safety, sanitation testing, or like activities, which may require multiple personnel.
“Supervisors and department heads need to make sure their employees understand these restrictions and develop schedules that provide for these accommodations,” Gross said in a statement.
She said it is the desire of city leadership that none of the city’s employees lose pay or use earned paid time off, but added that it is subject to change as “none of us can forecast the duration” of the precautionary measures.
Gross also said residents should continue to maintain a high level of awareness as to the appropriate measures to protect against the spread of the virus.
“‘Social distancing’ remains our greatest opportunity for success,” she said.
The city’s board of public works and the common council plan to revisit policies and procedures, Gross said, as needed.
On Sunday, the city and White County Commissioners John Heimlich, Steve Burton and David Diener officially declared a public health/local disaster emergency linked to the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. It took effect March 22.
“White County and its agencies will continue to cooperate with the Indiana State Department of Health, the State of Indiana and other local governments and organizations in their efforts to address this health emergency,” the commissioners said.
The purpose of the declaration is to become eligible for future financial reimbursement, funding, supplies and other assistance as are made available through the state and federal government due to the health emergency.