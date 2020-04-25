MONTICELLO — Even when people hadn’t called them, the Monticello Fire Department made appearances in almost every neighborhood inside the city limits — in a span of three days.

No fire. No emergency. It was just for the fun of it — and to break up the monotony of the COVID-19 health emergency.

The fire department traveled on most city streets as a way for first responders to get out and see citizens.

At about 1:30 p.m. April 20, the caravan covered most areas south of Washington Street, with blaring sirens and fully activated lights. On April 22, fire and fire personnel did the same thing in areas north of Washington Street.

On its Facebook page early Wednesday morning, fire officials invited people who “don’t live close” to areas north of Washington Street to park at Woodlawn School — home of the Boys & Girls Club of White County — and watch it. The fire trucks were spaced about six feet apart — sometimes more than that — and asked people who wanted to watch the parade do the same.

“About a week ago I had talked to (Police Chief) Jason (Lingenfelter) about taking the trucks around town,” Fire Chief Galen Logan told the Monticello Board of Works and Public Safety on April 20. “You hear about parents whose kids are driving them bonkers, so I thought maybe we could do something.”

Logan said the response was a positive one from the community.

“Even the adults were out waving,” he said. “We had kids out with signs who knew we were coming. It was really neat. It was a lot of fun.”

New ride

Absent from the caravan was the fire department’s new advanced life support ambulance — a 2019 Ford F-450 four-wheel drive Powerstroke Diesel it placed into service April 3.

According to the fire department’s Facebook page, Medic-6 has two notable changes in its patient care compartment. Its new tech seat is adjustable and allows caregivers to remain secured and move around at the same time.

“This allows patient care to continue without interruption.,” the post states. “The second major change was the addition of the Stryker Power-LOAD system for the cot.”