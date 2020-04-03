MONTICELLO — Beginning next week, all Monticello employees will be wearing masks when out in public conducting city business.

Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross issued the order Friday afternoon in a video posted to the city’s website, www.monticelloin.gov. She said it's part of an effort to protect people during the COVID-19 health emergency.

She, along with Fire Chief Galen Logan and Police Chief Jason Lingenfelter, also urged Monticello residents to wear a mask if they must venture out into the public.

“All of us are in uncharted territories as we face these unprecedented challenges,” Gross said in the video. “Masking saves lives. And you can be a hero, too.”

On camera, Gross took a few seconds to put on a mask.

“It is really very simple,” she said. “Protect yourself, protect your community and be a hometown hero.”

Logan said the most important thing people can do during the COVID-19 emergency is to wear a mask when out in public. He then presented two kinds of masks that people may use to protect themselves from catching or spreading the coronavirus.

“There are a lot of different types of masks that are out there,” he said. “The best one you can have is what’s called a N95 mask. You probably won’t be able to find these anywhere online or in stores.”

Logan said even though N95 masks are difficult to find, people may already have them at home and not know it.

“Check your garages, wood shops, sheds, wherever you keep tools,” he said.

Logan said next-best type is a surgical mask.

“These are hard to find nowadays,” he said. “You may have these around and they can be worn, too.”

Logan said people who don’t have the masks or can’t find one are encouraged to wear a homemade mask.

“I know there is a lot of controversy around (homemade masks), but they’re better than nothing at all,” he said. “They will slow the spread (of the virus) from you, if you happen to have it. If someone else has it, it will help keep you from absorbing the virus.”

Logan also encouraged people to wash their hands well and often, use hand sanitizer and stay home if ill.

“Do not go out in public. Quarantine yourself; don’t spread the virus,” he said.

Lingenfelter said while police services will still be available 24/7, people may notice they’re doing things a bit differently.

“We may not be coming to your homes as often as we’ve been directed not to,” he said. “We’re trying not to spread COVID-19 to you, and we’re also trying not to bring it back into our police department and to our families.”

Lingenfelter said people may notice an increase in police patrols using marked and unmarked vehicles.

He said people should call the dispatch center for non-emergencies at 583-7131, and 911 if it is an emergency.

“Bear with us as our response may be a little different,” he said. “We’re going to ask (about) your health as we try to protect our officers. Mask up, help save this community and help us help you.”