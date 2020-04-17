MONTICELLO — Mayor Cathy Gross wants the city to have the blues for the last 10 days of April.

Beginning Monday, Monticello’s mayor will announce a proclamation asking citizens to “Light Monticello Blue for Essential Workers.”

It will take place between April 20-30.

“The purpose of this proclamation is to honor and support essential workers that are risking their health during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gross stated in a press release Friday afternoon.

All essential workers will be honored, including public safety and first responders, truck drivers, factory workers, postal/delivery personnel, and restaurant, grocery, retail and pharmacy workers.

People are encouraged to show their blues on homes, front yards, doorsteps and businesses.

People can use blue lights, ribbons and holiday decorations, while children are encouraged to make sidewalk chalk drawings or yard and window signs to show support, Gross said.

“Encourage your family to have a ‘blue day’ and wear blue clothing, bandanas or face paint,” she said.

Gross also said people can post “Light It Blue” photos on social media, with the hashtags #LightItBlue and #INThisTogether to show online support for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers.

“As essential workers travel the community or drive to/from work, our ‘Light It Blue’ moments are small ways in which we can thank and recognize them,” Gross said.

For more information on this or other events, visit the city of Monticello’s website at www.monticelloin.gov.