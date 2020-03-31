DEMOTTE — Just like all local businesses, the local restaurants could use the help of those in the area, maybe even more so. Samantha Smee of Boundary Waters recently posted a message on FaceBook that is echoed by nearly every food establishment in the area.

"We are trying to stay open during this time and need the support from the community in order to stay open," said Smee. "We are trying our best during this time and appreciate everyone who is showing love and support to the local businesses. Please remember us when you are thinking of a take-out meal."

Pour House Bar & Grill in Roselawn was just as ebullient on their Facebook page.

"We just wanted to take a moment and thank all of you in the community these past weeks, we wouldn't have been able to keep moving forward if it weren't for you! Thank you to all of our regular customers and our new ones. We will continue to stay open for as long as possible, our goal is to keep our employees working. Who, by the way, have been rock stars through this whole ordeal."

Several local food establishments have opted to close during this shelter-in-place order and take care of other needed business. This included Holley’s and Steve’s Grill in DeMotte and Schnick’s Good Eats in Wheatfield. Royal Buffet in DeMotte has a sign on its door reading “Affected by Coronavirus. We are temporarily closed.”

As of March 29, the following businesses are still open and serving food in some manner.

DeMotte

Amy's House serves Pies and other Baked Goods at 1221 S. Halleck in DeMotte. Her current hours are Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. She is an avid Facebook poster or can be reached at 219-689-5460 for daily specials.

Boundary Waters Restaurant at 514 North Halleck in DeMotte is serving a full menu and then some from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They are also now serving "family platter" meals that come with enough to feed a family. Orders for carry-out may be placed at 987-5757.

Burns Family Pizza may be the newest food establishment in DeMotte but business is booming. Located in the at 806 - 15th Street S.W., the pizzeria is open seven days a week (M-Th 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. In addition to carry-out, they offer delivery for an additional fee. Their phone number to order is 219-987-4992.

Burritos Jalisco, offering Mexican delicacies, is operating on a carry-out basis only at 508 N. Halleck. The restaurant is open M-TH 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 2219-987-4287 to place an order.

Dairy Queen of DeMotte at 341 N. Halleck is operating under their normal business hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. They are operating as a drive-through only or you can place an order for curbside pick-up through their on-line app.

Heather's Diner, at 507 N. Halleck, is offering full-family dinners with different entrees that may be ordered ahead of time by calling (219) 270-3915. Available items are listed on their Facebook page and may be ordered through Facebook Messenger for pick-up at the store.

Jim's Cafe, 616 - 15th Street SE, is operating under their normal business hours, carryout only. Those hours are M - F 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. 987-7995.

Kentucky Fried Chicken of DeMotte is operating on a take-out only policy from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. KFC is located at 419 N. Halleck.

McDonald's of DeMotte is operating under regular business hours, offering drive-up orders as well as mobile app orders for curbside pickup. McDonald's is located at 338 N. Halleck.

Subway of DeMotte at 437 N. Halleck has reduced hours to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. They are open for take-out or sandwiches can be ordered ahead by using the Subway app.

Yesteryear's Meat and Specialty is still running Yesteryear's Cafe with lunch items daily. They are open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. A new feature that started recently is that Yesteryear's, in an effort to help the DeMotte American Legion, is offering Pollock and Shrimp platters on Friday's with a portion of the proceeds going to the Legion.

Roselawn

Arby's Roast Beef at 11207 W. S.R. 10, is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for carry-outs and drive-thru business.

JJ's Pizza Shack at 11920 Indiana 10 is open for pick-up and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Orders may be placed at 345-5511.

Pour House Bar & Grill, located at 9031 N. 1200 W. is offering carry-out only from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Pour House may be reached at 345-7687.

Sycamore Drive-In, a seasonal ice cream and food shop located at 11806 W. State Road 10, has their drive-thru and walk-up open as well as taking call ahead orders at 345-5656.

Tank's Pit Stop Specialty Cupcakes and Sandwiches, located at 5935 E. 1015 N, is open for take-out on Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Orders can be called ahead at 219-251-0168 or 219-251-0169.

Wheatfield

Gentlemen Tom's Hideaway at 5830 W. 1250 N., Wheatfield, is serving a limited menu of Seafood and Lunch Menu items via carryout by calling ahead at 987-5186. Located between DeMotte and Wheatfield, in the area known as Kersey, the business is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kniman Bar and Grill, located at 4766 W. 900 N, Wheatfield, are offering carry-out and delivery between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Orders may be placed at 956-3008. Located between DeMotte and Wheatfield, in the area known as Kniman.

Quizno's, located at 3840 W State Road 10, Wheatfield, in the School Crossing Market Place across from Kankakee Valley High School, are open during their normal business hours between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. for carryout and lunchtime delivery.

SP 19 at Sandy Pines Golf Club is open for carry-out only 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Located at 10527 Bunker Drive between DeMotte and Wheatfield, the restaurant is offering a full-menu as well as specials. Orders may be called in at 219-987-3674.

Stowers and Sons Market at 71 E. High Street in downtown Wheatfield is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. They may be reached at 219-956-3411.