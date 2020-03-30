WHEATFIELD — Wheatfield quilter and founder of Angels Wrapped in Love Darlene DeVries is putting her sewing skills to work once again to sew surgical style facemasks for individuals, nursing homes, and hospitals as demand for the protective masks increases along with the number of people testing positive for the Corona virus. Beginning last week, she said she has sewn over 200 masks and is often up until 2 a.m. sewing.

She and a few ladies, also volunteers with Angels Wrapped In Love, which makes beautiful burial gowns for infants who die before birth or shortly after, began putting their sewing machines in high gear to produce the sought-after masks after hearing they are in high demand. A couple of the ladies have their own list of places they are making the masks for while DeVries is sending as many as she can to places that have requested them. All of them donating the masks and their time to help their community and beyond.

“I’ve had a lot of personal texts and messages; a lot from people I don’t know,” she said as word spread about the masks. She said she has more cutters than sewers, and if anyone wants to help, she’s more than happy to share the patterns and instructions to make the masks.

She’ll also take donations of materials. Before the demand got too great, she was able to order two spools, 244 yards, of elastic. She enlisted her granddaughter, Lily Wright, to help her cut the elastic into 7 inch strips and she didn’t hesitate to take on the task.

Doing the math, that's 1,254 pieces of elastic that can make 627 masks.

Currently she and two ladies who have volunteered to help, are sewing masks for a hospital in Indianapolis. They are also working to supply a pharmacy that asked for the masks as well. She’s had a request from a Lafayette medical facility for masks for their radiology department. They are asking for five per staff member.

DeVries said generous people are making donations to help with the cost of mailing the masks. The family of a quilter, who passed away, donated over $100 worth of quilting fabric, “and I’ve used it all,” she said.

Women have gone to the line to make things like this all through history, she said, and she’s proud of the women and men who have stepped up to help during this pandemic.

“I need sewers,” she said. With health issues of her own, she isn’t leaving her home much, but she said she leaves items on her porch and others leave her items outside as well. She would like to find a place in Wheatfield to be a drop off point for her and others, but hasn’t had the time to search for one as yet.

She said there are those who have said the masks don’t help, but she said, “It’s not going to hurt anything to wear them to be safe.”

On her Facebook page she sent out this message: “I've been sewing face masks for nursing homes and hospitals. I could not do any of this without the help of my valuable friends, family and other volunteers. Anna Smiddy Daniels, Sue Frieden, Holly Bright-Carter. And my granddaughter, Lily Wright. Anna and Sue for the long tedious hours cutting out mask patterns, Holly for her donation of hundreds of yard of quality fabric, Lily for spending many hours cutting over 200 yards of elastic for the masks, and my daughter Allison DeVries, for her support. Anna has been fabulous and found several volunteers to help with cutting and sewing. You all are AWESOME.”

If interested in helping in any way, contact Darlene at 219-956-3285.