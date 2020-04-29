Indiana’s Stay At Home order is set to expire at the end of day on 5/1/2020. Governor Holcomb is expected to announce any changes to this at his daily scheduled press conference on 5/1/2020 at 2:30 PM.
As we move toward re-opening, we encourage everyone in Fountain & Warren County to realize that they should expect a “new normal”, not a return to the way things were. That means that we still need to pay attention to the recommendations encouraging you to keep your distance from others, wash your hands well and often, stay home if you are sick, and consider wearing a mask when you are in public. Along with this, we still need to work on protecting those most vulnerable from COVID-19, particularly those over age 60 or those with long standing medical problems including high blood pressure and obesity among others.
Our nursing staff continue to work on contact tracing. This means you may be contacted if you are felt to have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Please be patient and understanding with our staff. We are working our hardest to do this efficiently, accurately, and to respect everyone’s individual right to privacy.
FWHealth.org is still your best source of local information. It has useful information on how to get tested, and how to get a note to miss work because you are sick.
Applying for testing through your local health department will be helpful for us to track the disease locally, and it may enable you to get testing done quickly and conveniently while avoiding other sick people.
We need to thank the amazing support from the community. We have raised over $10,000 through our GoFundMe account on our website. We have also had direct donations from local businesses, and one kind person from the Pine Village area even donated her stimulus check to us to support our local efforts.
We are developing a cloth mask program to assist those businesses or others in the community who need help getting access to a cloth mask.
We are developing more resources to support the most isolated and vulnerable in our community with food and other necessary items through a delivery program. The health department was just awarded a grant for $75,000 from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs. We will be working with local county government to hopefully move forward with initiation of this program within the next 1-2 months.