DEMOTTE — The season may be over for Covenant Christian superstar Ben Lins but the accolades keep coming. Lins was one of just three area players named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-Stars First Team. Also named to the first team were Hanover Central's Dominic Lucido and Whiting's Osvald Terrazzas. The only female player from the area named to the First Team was Sydney Eden of Wheeler, however Kankakee Valley’s Samantha Martin was named as an Honorable Mention.
The IBCA Academic All-State team is a program where academic prowess and athletic prowess both are considered in the selections. Items such as grade-point average, college board scores and academic class rank are considered along with athletic performance in areas such as points per game, rebounds per game and assists per game.
“Seventy-one high school seniors statewide were selected, which included 39 boys and 32 girls. In addition188 more boys and 189 more girls were recognized as honorable mention Academic All-State for 2020,” said IBCA Executive Director Steve Witty. "The quality of these student-athletes shows that success in academics and success in athletics are not separate entities. Rather, in many cases, a player's success in the classroom directly contributes to his or her success on the floor."
IBCA-member head coaches from schools across the state may nominate their seniors who meet criteria that include a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale, a class rank in the upper 25 percent of one's class, an SAT score of 1,100 (on the reading and math sections) or an ACT composite score of 24. Once nominations are received, an IBCA committee reviews the information and determines awards for first team and honorable mention.
Also named as Honorable Mentions were: Portage's Danny Bruno and Miguel Verduzco; Munster's Tim Gianninni and Jeffrey Hemmelgarn; Washington Township's Drake Joiner; South Central's Trent Smoker; and, Highland's Joseph Tellez; as well as Chesterton's Ashley Craycraft; Valparaiso's Aleah Ferngren, Maddie Molnar and Shea Pendleton; Andrean's Natalie Figlio and Peyton Horn; Illiana Christian's Elizabeth Knot; Kouts's Morgan Kobza; LaPorte's Shelby Linn; Munster's Delaney McGinty; and, East Chicago Central's Taylor Williams.
Those selected will receive certificates from the IBCA for their honor. Those certificates will be distributed to coaches at the annual IBCA Clinic on April 24-25 at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. The coaches then present the certificates to the honored players after they return from the clinic.
The IBCA has selected an Academic All-State team for boys since 1973. The program was expanded to include a girls' Academic All-State team in 1980.