WILLIAMSPORT - Libraries across the state are closed, but Warren and Benton county librarians are driven by mission to keep the communities they serve connected and enriched.

“As librarians, we want to put books and materials in the hands of the public,” said Chris Brown, director of Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library (WWTPL). He says that in this time of crisis, the library staff is working to provide services with free WiFi access, online resources including OverDrive, and checking messages daily.

“Our Wi-Fi and digital collections are always available,” says Marie Brown, Boswell- Grant Township Public Library (BGTPL) director. She said OverDrive, the eIndiana Digital Consortium, is available to library card holders and that “the Indiana State Library recently allowed us to issue cards electronically so that more people could access the online collection.”

“We love you. We miss you,” says a post from April 13 on the Otterbein Public Library (OPL) Facebook page. “Our building may be closed until May 1, but we are here working for you,” it says.

The Benton County Public Library (BCPL) building in Fowler is closed to patrons and staff, but they also offer free WiFi and OverDrive services. Book suggestions and online resources like free printable coloring pages are being made available on their Facebook page.

“OverDrive consortium has over 60,000 items that you can utilize,” said Chris Brown. “There is a great collection of magazines…audiobooks on OverDrive are a great way to get a book in while you are doing other things, like that spring cleaning, or you just need to hear some else’s voice.”

OPL has been using Facebook and Instagram to host live story times and Netflix watch parties as well as to share links to community resources such as websites for unemployment, the food pantry, and tax filing. Addie Farmer, the library’s program coordinator, has hosted Lego Challenges, Porch Stories, and Crafting Live on Facebook, and she has created a YouTube channel featuring these programs.

Chris Brown said he is currently working on hosting online events from WWTPL while staff has been posting to their Facebook page multiple times per day. They include links to online crafts and activities, stories read by authors or Dolly Parton, and virtual tours of museums, zoos, aquariums, and theme parks.

Patrons are encouraged to visit each library’s website to find more online resources, like Indiana’s INSPIRE, Reference USA for business owners and job seekers, Accelerated Reader, and A to Z World Food. They also all have collections of useful links for filing unemployment, movie databases, local and national government, and more.

For those that do not use the digital resources, OPL is offering limited material pick up while BGTPL and WWTPL are working on plans to provide this service.

OPL’s curbside service is offered on Mondays. They ask patrons to decide on materials from their location through the Evergreen Indiana catalog then call in the requests at 765-583-2107.

“Once we can figure out a way to do it safely, we may do curbside pick-up,” said Marie Brown of BGTPL.

All public libraries encourage their patrons to hold onto their materials until the libraries reopen. Overflowing drop-boxes present a number of problems, from cross-contamination to physical damage of the materials.

“We are not assessing any fines or fees during this time,” said Chris Brown. “We understand that you have a lot more to worry about than a fine.” He says when the materials are returned to WWTPL, they are disinfected because “your health and safety are our top priority.”

Marie Brown said materials returned to BGTPL are being brought in and left on a returns cart for at least 24 hours and that the staff members handling materials are being diligent about washing their hands.

Closed libraries mean limited services, not a halt to work for librarians. Each library has provided for their staff members during the shelter-in-place order.

“We are essential,” it says on the OPL website. They are offering reservations for patrons to have access to computer services Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. that includes Internet access, computer help, printing, faxing, and scanning.

Farmer, known to her story time pupils at OPL as Miss Addie, is hosting a Virtual Fancy Nancy Tea Party on Saturday, May 9 at noon, requiring event preregistration “to keep this event safe for everyone.”

The staff at WWTPL “are working on projects from home or coming in the library for special projects like deep cleaning and sterilization of materials and creating new programs for when we do open,” Chris Brown says. “We are still working but our time here is spread out so not everyone is here at the same time by using flex hours.”

He wants patrons to know that a lot of work is still proceeding, especially processing new materials and checking the shelves to make sure all materials are in order. “There are a lot of things we are doing that we usually have a hard time doing while open.”

Planning future programs and events includes rescheduling or shifting to a digital forum in order to still provide connection and enrichment to the communities they serve.

“We have had several programs affected by this pandemic, such as our Annual Tea and story time,” said Chris Brown. “As of this moment, we are still planning for the start of Summer Reading Program on June 1.” He said the WWTPL staff wants to have the events “just as much as you want to attend.”

BGTPL is taking a conservative approach, said Marie Brown as she is “waiting to see how this shakes out. Physical distancing into June may mean moving our live entertainers to different dates or even doing it online.”

Echoed by all these libraries is the sentiment that the staff misses their patrons but the communities will survive and thrive by sharing knowledge, information, creativity, history, and more.

Chris Brown said the hardest part for the WWTPL staff is “we can’t socialize…with this virus, it doesn’t allow that and that’s what is difficult.” In a Facebook post on April 8, they say, “The library staff and board miss seeing our patrons, but we are still here ready when you need us.

“We hope to see you soon,” says Farmer on the OPL website. “And we are here for you now.”