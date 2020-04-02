INDIANAPOLIS — Remote learning will continue for the rest of the school year in Indiana, state officials announced Thursday, April 2.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed an executive order requiring all K-12 schools in Indiana to provide instruction via remote learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year and outlines options for districts to continue education during the fight against COVID-19.

“Students are the future of our state and teachers are the heart of our schools,” Gov. Holcomb said. “While COVID-19 is impacting every classroom, our teachers, administrators, school board members and school staff are going to extraordinary levels to deliver quality learning to students all across our state, even while school buildings are closed. We’ll continue to do everything we can to empower educators and parents, while protecting students’ health.”

To complete the school year, all schools previously received a 20-day waiver to reduce the number of required in-person or remote instruction days to 160. Schools must continue to provide instruction via remote learning until they complete either:

160 instructional days or

At least 20 additional days of remote learning between the date of the executive order (today) and the end of the school year. If a school completes 20 days and falls short of the required 160 instructional days, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) can waive the difference.

All K-12 schools will need to submit a plan for review and approval by IDOE by April 17. The plan can include eLearning, extended learning, project-based or portfolio learning, competency-based learning, partnerships with higher education for increased student supports, and other similar methods.

The governor, in conjunction with Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick, also directed the Indiana State Board of Education (SBOE) to provide flexibility for school corporations for students who are to graduate in 2020. A school corporation may issue an Indiana diploma to a student who has done all of the following:

Has met all of the course and credit requirements for the specific diploma designation based on a combination of high school credits earned prior to and the course in which a student was enrolled as of March 19, when the governor issued the statewide school closure.

Meets any virtual or remote learning participation requirements established by the governing body of the local school corporation in response to the statewide school closure order issued by the governor.

Meets any additional graduation requirements established by the governing body of the local school corporation prior to the school closure order issued by the governor.

The executive order also extends teacher licenses expiring between March 1, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2020 until Sept. 1, 2020.

Other deadlines and requirements for the current school year will be reviewed by Dr. McCormick, the executive director of SBOE, and relevant state agencies. They will submit recommendations to the Governor by April 7 for review and further action.

On March 19, Gov. Eric Holcomb directed schools to close through at least May 1, but called the potential for students to return a “miracle.”

Since that announcement the virus has continued to spread. This week was the deadliest so far, with 13 new deaths reported Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health for a total of 78 people. More than 3,000 people in Indiana have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Indiana became the 11th state to close schools for the remainder of the academic year.

"Earlier today, Governor Holcomb announced the closing of Indiana schools for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year," styated South Newton Superintendent Casey Hall. "While this makes me extremely sad, it is the right decision. The Governor believes we have yet to reach peak projections here in Indiana, and is trying to do what he can to slow the spread of the virus. While I know this decision was made after much thought and consideration, people’s health and safety is our greatest priority. As a school, the health and safety of the staff and students is most important, but a decision, like the one the Governor made today, goes beyond that. For somebody who cares for and loves our communities, I would never want a staff member or student to contract that virus here and spread it to other family members or friends. This is why closing schools is unfortunate, but the right thing to do."

Hall stated he knows there are probably a lot of questions out there after this latest announcement.

"What about seniors graduating? Will my child, who is in second grade, be able to advance to third grade? Are we going to be able to have a prom? These are just a few of the questions I am sure came to your mind," Hall stated. "While we do not have all of the answers currently, we hope to in the future. Many of these answers will have to come from the Indiana Department of Education, the State Board of Education, and Governor Holcomb’s office. Seniors, I feel terrible for you, but know this will be a minor blip in your lives! You will all go on to do amazing things in life, and your senior year will make for interesting stories down the road. Also, we will figure out graduation! Everybody, please know we will pass more information on once we receive it. It may come from your principal, it may come from Mr. Taylor, or it may come from me. All of us here at school have many questions at this time as well!"

"At this time, we can only control what we can control," added Hall. "Everybody has the E-learning/waiver schedule for the month of April. Students, keep working on and turning in your E-learning work!. We will send out an updated schedule for the month of May in the near future. Parents and students, if you need help, feel overwhelmed, or just need a “pick me up,” please reach out to your teacher, principal, or myself. We will get through this, but we all must be on the same team and work together. Please remember that our teachers and administrators are all feeling the same stress, during this time, as everybody else is. Now, more than ever, is the time for our South Newton Family to be there for each other. Together, we will get through this."

This article will be updated as more information is learned.