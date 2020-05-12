RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central senior jumper Eli Kosiba was denied a shot at breaking a school mark in the high jump after news that the COVID-19 pandemic would dissolve spring sports.

But he recently earned a chance at pursuing more goals by signing with Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan, where he will compete in track and field.

Grand Valley State coaches Jerry Baltes and assistant coach Steve Jones, who coaches the Lakers’ jumper, pursued Kosiba after he qualified for the state meet last spring.

Kosiba finished 14th at last year’s state meet, jumping 6 feet, 6 inches. It was his first state meet appearance.

He chose GVSU over Bellarmine, Eastern Illinois and Western Kentucky.

“Their program’s history is super good,” Kosiba said of his decision. “They win a lot and win a lot of championships. Their coaching staff is amazing and really care about their athletes. The facilities are awesomely crazy. You go there and think it’s a much bigger school with how everything looks there.”

A jumper and hurdler at RCHS, Kosiba will be utilized in high jump, long jump and triple jump at Grand Valley.

“They said I have a chance in the first two years of making a good conference run and maybe even a good post-season run,” Kosiba said. “I think I can succeed if I work hard.”

The one in-state school Kosiba did look at was Purdue. But an offer was contingent on the Bomber senior improving his jumps this spring.

“I was one of those things where they told me if I could jump a certain height, they could give me some money,” Kosiba said. “I could walk-on, but if you jump this, this and this, we could offer you some money. I didn’t get that chance this year because of what happened my senior season.

“I think in the end I was probably going to choose Grand Valley State no matter what though.”

Kosiba came within 1 1/4 inches of tying Bomber Hall of Famer Dan Brandenburg’s school-record high jump mark of 6 feet, 9 inches. Kosiba cleared 6-7 3/4 at last year’s RMD meet and had his sights set on breaking Brandenburg’s mark this spring.

“I definitely think I would have got it this year,” Kosiba said. “I worked all winter for it and I think I had a good chance to get it, but unfortunately I didn’t get my shot.”

Kosiba did get in some jumps in an indoor meet in March, but has been working on his own since the spring sports seasons were canceled due to COVID.

“I’m doing a lot of jump workouts to stay in shape. I’m trying to stay at least the way I was when I left the season,” he said.

Kosiba’s improvement in the high jump coincided with former Bomber coach and uncle Bill Zimmer’s decision to help his nephew with technique. Kosiba consistently jumped over 6 feet as a sophomore, but really soared under Zimmer’s guidance.

“We’re on the same page on a lot of things,” Kosiba said. “I’ve literally known him my entire life, so we get along really well. We have a good coach/athlete bond.”

As successful as Kosiba has been at the high jump pit — as well as the long jump pit where he has flirted with 20 feet — he considered playing soccer at the college level. The 6-foot-2 senior was the Bombers’ leading scorer last fall.

“I planned on playing soccer until about November, December. I just think I can succeed in track in college,” he said. “I learned to appreciate it a lot over the last couple of years. I would rather do that in college.”

Kosiba will major in communications at Grand Valley State while pursuing a minor in business.

“Communications is pretty broad. I can go into a lot of different careers with that.”

Word at Grand Valley is that students will be allowed to step on campus in August despite COVID-19 concerns. Social distancing and other guidelines will be put in place.

“As of now, they plan on having face-to-face classes, so that’s good,” Kosiba said.