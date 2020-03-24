Washington, DC – After Leader McConnell (R-KY) released the Senate’s text of the CARES Act, the third legislative package on the coronavirus relief effort, Congressman Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) sent a letter to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Whip Steve Scalise asking for specific provisions to help rural hospitals, streamline the bureaucracy in getting equipment to healthcare facilities, and combat misinformation campaigns on the COVID-19 pandemic, according to information from Kinzinger’s office.
Throughout the week, Kinzinger spoke with local health providers and leaders in the agriculture community, and brought their concerns into conversations with his House colleagues. In pushing for their priorities to House GOP Leadership, Congressman Kinzinger said this:
“Now more than ever we must protect the critical healthcare infrastructure providing care within our communities, including rural areas. As we assess this CARES Act package in the House or as we look ahead to subsequent coronavirus-related legislation, I would like to see provisions included that provide: additional support for rural hospitals, flexible and responsive nutritional care for seniors and our most vulnerable neighbors, clearly defined liability standards to prevent frivolous lawsuits, and a streamlined bureaucracy so that we can get these resources out to where it’s needed most. These are unprecedented times, and I remain committed to doing my part in providing much needed relief to our health care system and our economy, as best we possibly can.”
The full text of the letter can be found attached as a PDF and up on the Congressman’s website on the ‘Coronavirus Resources’ webpage.