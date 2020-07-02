KENTLAND — Kentland’s annual Town Wide Yard Sale, sponsored by the Kentland Area Chamber of Commerce has been rescheduled for Friday, July 31, and Sat. Aug. 1.
The various yard sales in town will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 31, and Aug. 1. You can set up one or both days.
The registration fee is $5.00 and is the same whether a person sets up one day or two. Maps will be available at local area businesses the day of the yard sales.
Anyone who registers can receive a yard sale packet if requested.
During the yard sales it is encouraged to practice safe social distancing. Make checks payable Kentland Area Chamber of Com¬merce (KACC).
Registration forms are due to Selena at Kentland Bank by July 20.
Forms may be picked up at:
- Murphy’s Food King
- Fowler State Bank
- Kentland Bank-Kentland
- Kentland Post Office
- Kentland Public Library
- Emerson/Sondgerath
- Monical’s
- Town Hall
- In the Newton County Enterprise paper
- Or online at: newtoncountyenterprise.com