WHEATFIELD — Superintendent Don Street reported on the corporation’s initiatives in response to the COVID-19 directives coming from both the national and state level. He quoted, “It’s impossible to know if you’re overreacting, over doing, but we’d rather overreact and be prepared.”
He said the CDC is reporting this pandemic will get worse before it gets better. He thanked the many team members who worked on a plan for the schools to continue educating while also following the guidelines. Schools have been closed until April 6, as of now, but that could change.
Currently the state has given school districts a waiver of 20 days if needed that will not have to be made up. “We’ve looked at the rest of the school year,” Street said, and the corporation has asked for all 20 days. If school remains closed beyond the April 6 date, they are prepared.
Assistant Superintendent Alissa Schnick said the worst case scenario is schools will not reopen. The newest recommendations are eight weeks, which would take the closure out to May 11.
Teachers reported to work on Monday, with the instructions to go to their classrooms and not to congregate together, to prepare their lesson plans. Street said this is not the normal e-learning they are used to. The KV Teacher’s Association met with corporation administrators on Friday to make a plan for e-learning. Teachers want students to have due dates for the work, and they have made Friday of each week, the date all work is due. E-learning days this week are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Next week is spring break and there will be no digital learning. The following week, the schedule is the same, with three days of e-learning and all work due on Friday.
School Board President Jill Duttlinger asked what happens to standardized testing if they don’t return to school. Street said they would have to have a waiver from the federal government allowing the testing to be skipped. Schnick said I-READ tests may need to be waived or the another “hold harmless” for the results would need to be passed by the state legislature as they did for last year’s standardized testing.
Internet issues had already begun on Monday, and that was something they would be looking into as the weeks progress as well, Street said. On Monday, Google went down and Centurylink also went down in the area. “This is all new to everybody,” Street said. “We have to be accommodating, but kids have stuff to do and to get done.”
Board member Jeff DeYoung thanked the team for getting the plan together in such a short time. “We really appreciate that,” he said, and the other board members concurred.
Because the district does not have more than 50% of students on free and reduced lunches, it cannot offer breakfast and lunch as other districts can. KV does not qualify for the summer food program, and that is the program they would have to use in order to get funding for the meals. Director of Food Services Michelle Flick told the board she could apply for the summer program, but it would be very expensive, and they would not have the option to opt out after the crisis is over. She said there are programs for families to get food, including a lunch program at the DeMotte Assembly of God, and restaurants providing meals including the Pore House in Roselawn and the KV Café in Wheatfield.
Attendance will be based on the work students turn in. Packets are available at the schools if students are unable to get online. If a student hasn’t checked in, the schools will call and check on them. If students need to get something from their lockers, arrangements can be made for that as well.
The IT department is currently getting devices ready for the lower grade students to be available for pick up as well. Students in sixth through 12th have devices they can take home, but students from kindergarten to fifth do not.
Extra cleaning across the corporation has already begun, and staff who would like to continue working through this can help with the cleaning efforts including school bus drivers, cafeteria workers and aides. Office staff will continue to work at the schools, however offices will be closed to the public, and teachers will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily except during spring break.
Directors and administrators will keep their normal hours. “Stay calm and carry on,” Street said. “We’re taking this seriously and will continue to take this seriously.”