RENSSELAER — Jasper County has reported its first death from the coronavirus, according to information from the Indiana State Department of Health.
The county recorded its first positive test on Wednesday, March 26, before added two more around 10 a.m. Thursday, March 26 — the daily time when ISDH typically updates its website map.
According to Dep. Coroner Andy Boersma, the CDC released information that the person who died was a male from DeMotte and was hospitalized in Lake County. No other information was available on the two positive cases announced today.
The Jasper County Department of Health, on March 25, said it would not provide further details on the first case and they have not yet commented on the reported death.
ISDH announced Thursday that 170 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.
That brings to 645 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total. Seventeen Hoosiers have died.
A total of 4,651 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, up from 3,356 on Wednesday.