RENSSELAER — In response to concerns regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, Jasper County REMC has reviewed its emergency plan and offers the following brief. The not-for-profit electric cooperative has always been considered an essential service to its members and is prepared for various emergency situations ̶ the current situation is no exception.
Jasper County CEO Bryan Washburn commented, “We value our employees, members and communities so we are taking the proper precautions to ensure business continuity and system reliability.”
The cooperative has taken the following measures to serve its members responsibly throughout the emergency:
• Updates on the emergency and the emergency response plan are being monitored closely.
• Employees have been encouraged to follow safety, distancing and hygiene precautions.
• Employees have been cross-trained to fulfill various duties beyond their everyday responsibilities.
• Many employees have work-from-home capabilities if necessary.
• Field crews have remote communication tools for dispatching and outage information.
• Mutual aid arrangements are in place with other cooperatives.
• There is a 24/7 call center available so members are well-served after hours.
• The Jasper County REMC Facebook page and website will have updates from the cooperative.
• Self-help, web-based tools for paying the bill, reporting outages or contacting the cooperative can be accessed through the SmartHub tools at www.jasperremc.com or downloaded from an app store.
• Payments can also be made through the cooperative’s 888-REMCPAY phone system.
Washburn continued, “Rest assured that we are prepared for emergencies and understand the importance of your electric service. Our goals are to maintain a high level of service and make decisions in the best interests of our employees and members throughout this difficult time.”
Jasper County Rural Electric Membership Corporation (REMC) was formed in 1938 and is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative based in Rensselaer, Indiana. This Touchstone Energy cooperative serves over 9,000 meters across almost 1,200 miles of line primarily in Jasper County. The goal of the cooperative is to provide their members with reliable electric service at the lowest cost possible.