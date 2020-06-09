Jasper County Public Library offers virtual story time and crafts throughout June
Children are invited to join us online for Virtual Story Time! A new video will post every Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m., through June 24. The best part? The videos can be viewed all month long, at any time that is convenient for your family. Story Time videos can be viewed at www.myjcpl.org/storytime-videos. All of our Monday Story Times will demonstrate a craft. Craft kits with these supplies are available for curbside pickup at your local branch. Registration for craft kits is available at www.myjcpl.org/events. A staff member will call you when the kit is ready to be picked up. Craft kits can be picked up throughout the month, even if the date of the Story Time video has passed. For more information, call the Rensselaer Library (219) 866-5881, DeMotte Library (219) 987-2221, or Wheatfield Library (219) 956-3774.
Need to print, copy, or fax? Make an appointment at Jasper County Public Library
Jasper County Public Libraries are now offering printing, faxing, and copying on an appointment only basis. Patrons using this service will be allotted 20 minutes to conduct their business and must adhere to social distancing guidelines, and facial coverings are recommended. Only one patron will be scheduled in the building at a time so that staff may properly disinfect between appointments. Browsing library materials is not allowed at this time. We can assist you in choosing library materials via our curbside service. If you are feeling sick, please call the library so that we may reschedule your appointment at a later date. Those interested may call their local library to schedule an appointment at Rensselaer Library (219) 866-5881, DeMotte Library (219) 987-2221, or Wheatfield Library (219) 956-3774. Visit us online at www.myjcpl.org.
Make a pit stop at Jasper County Public Library for curbside service
Are you missing physical items from your library? Then make a pit stop at JCPL for Curbside Service! If you would like a certain book, magazine, movie, etc., reserve them online at www.myjcpl.org or call your local library – Rensselaer Library (219) 866-5881, DeMotte Library (219) 987-2221, Wheatfield Library (219) 956-3774 to reserve your items.
We will gather the items you request, and place holds on the items that are not currently available. We will need 24 hours to gather all available items. Once the items you have on hold are available for pick-up, you will be notified. Bring your library card and pick up the items when you are ready. Curbside service schedule for all JCPL locations will be as follows:
• Monday, Wednesday, Thursday- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Friday and Saturday- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Once you arrive at the library for curbside pick-up, please open your trunk/hatch and call the library number posted on the sign. Verify your library card number (or your address on file). Library staff will bring your materials out to your vehicle and place them in your trunk/hatch. Once the staff member is a safe distance away for social distancing feel free to close your trunk/hatch.
Please return any library materials you plan to return in the book drop or AV drop yourself. We will be unable to get the items you are returning out of your trunk/hatch for you. If you are feeling sick in any way, we kindly ask that you refrain from using curbside services. Schedule is subject to change. For more information please visit our website at www.myjcpl.org.