In an abundance of caution, all Jasper County Public Library locations – Rensselaer, DeMotte, Wheatfield - will be closed until further notice due to COVID - 19. The health and safety of our patrons and staff remain our top priority. While the library is closed, please continue to enjoy our digital collections, including ebooks, audiobooks, streaming movies, and digital magazines. We will continue to provide updates in every effort to give you the latest information. Do not worry about overdue fines or returning items at this time. Due dates will be extended. More information to come, but if you have questions, please ask!

Tags