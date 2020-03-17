Reports from Jasper Co. Offices
County Medical Director — Dr. Marianne Nelson
Jasper County has not had anyone meet the criteria for testing to this point. Testing is currently done through the emergency room at Franciscan Hospital Rensselaer.
Follow these points:
• Do not panic. Think of your community and what you can do to help others. We are striving to keep businesses open in our county.
• Screening of the general public and employees can be done as necessary. Courthouse security will screen, take your temperature and ask you to sign in upon entering the courthouse. If you do not adequately meet these requirements, entry will be denied.
• Rely on information from reliable sources. Visit the Indiana state department of health (ISDH) website or the Center for disease control (CDC) website or the Jasper County website for updates.
Health Department — Debra Nagel, Emergency Preparedness & Communicable disease nurse and Nancy Bailey, County health nurse
1. Effective immediately, Friday shot clinics are suspended until further notice.
Sharon Colee – Jasper County Community Services – their buildings will be closed to outside visitors, except by approved appointment only.
March 17 – March 20 – Hot lunch meals will be delivered to each of the three senior centers from the meal provider. A curb side delivery of this meal will be provided by staff at each of the centers.
All public transportation will operate within the normal schedule.
Homemaker services provided by our In-Home Service employees will continue.
Energy Assistance will continue by individual appointment at the Rensselaer location as long as funding remains to assist applicants.
Sheriff Pat Williamson – Jail lobby remains open. Will be adding extra patrols. Two School Resource Officers (SRO) are available to transport groceries (not shop) to those in need.
Judge Potter – ongoing court cases will be placed on hold until further notice. Electronic monitoring of all Community Correction Inmates will be increased to reduce inmate population at Community Corrections.
Kara Fishburn – Clerk of the Courts/Election – Voters for May 5 primary are encouraged to vote by mail and request absentee ballot from the clerk’s office. The clerk’s office will not perform marriages at this time and until further notice.
Donya Jordan – Treasurer – encourage payment of taxes by mail or at bank drive-up at Demotte State Bank, First Merchants/Lafayette Bank & Trust, or at Alliance Bank. The commissioners plan to utilize the drive-up window at the old PNC bank to collect tax payments as well.
Dawn Hoffman – Assessor – Taxpayers are encouraged to mail their Personal Property Self Assessment forms to the Assessor’s office rather than hand deliver.
Security – at security checkpoint visitors will be screened. They must sign in with name, email, and phone number. They will also have their temperature taken. If not complying then no entry. Employees will also have their temperature taken. If a fever, they will be asked to leave and their department head will be notified.
Bryan Overstreet — Purdue Extension – Purdue establishes his rules. There will be no face-to-face meetings until after April 6. They will reevaluate after that date.
Courthouse Cleaning – Custodians — extra cleaning will be performed using disinfectant on door knobs, desks, railings, etc…. County will be providing each office with tissues and disinfectant wipes.
Vickie Bozell — Fairboard Association – Effective immediately – no building rentals until further notice. All events are cancelled.
Derek Cortez — Soil & Water – The office is currently closed to public because they follow federal guidelines. They are working remotely. They can be reached at 219-866-8008.
Jacob Taulman — Prosecutors Office – their office has postponed non-essential meetings and is staggering employees’ hours.
Mike Spangler — Probation – Visitors are by appointment only.
Mark Sinclair — Animal Control — only lobby is open to visitors. Few animals are there as of Tuesday.
Kim Grow – Auditor’s Office — Commissioners have decided to have all mail, Fed Ex, and UPS dropped only at security desk indefinitely. Departments are to pick up their mail daily at the security desk.
Reminder: This is fluid information and what we know to be true today, March 17. Because this is a rapidly changing situation further updates will be given as warranted.