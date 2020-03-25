JASPER COUNTY —The Jasper County Health Department released the following statement in regards to the positive case announced in the county Tuesday morning. This newspaper did ask for general information regarding the patient, however, citing HIPAA laws, the health department would not give out any further information regarding the person.

Dr. Marianne Nelson, Jasper County Chief Health Officer, and Jasper County Health Department are working closely with the local and state officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed.

No additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.

Dr. Nelson states, “We need to slow the spread now.” This means following Governor Eric Holcomb’s stay at home order for all Hoosiers except for workers in essential industries or needed trips for groceries and medicine, to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Nelson also advises that if you have traveled outside the state to identified areas of concentrated cases in the last 7 days, you should quarantine at home for 7 days to 14 days. If you have a cough with fever, stay home 14 days. If healthy after 7 days, meaning NO symptoms, you may resume social distancing.

Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:

· Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;

· Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;

· Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and

· Rarely, fecal contamination.

The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with people who are sick.

· Stay home when you are sick.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) will provide updates as new information becomes available. Visit the ISDH website at in.gov/coronavirus for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Indiana