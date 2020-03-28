RENSSELAER — While Jasper County joined the ranks of Hoosier locales reporting at least one case of COVID-19, health department officials say people should worry less about the numbers and more about doing their part to slow the spread of the virus.

Jasper County reported its first case March 25. A day later, two more positive tests were reported, as was the first COVID-19-related death of a man from the DeMotte area. The county added a fourth positive test Friday.

As far as numbers are concerned, Debra Nagel, Jasper County's public emergency preparedness and communicable disease nurse, said the bulk of positive COVID-19 cases are occurring near larger metropolitan centers, such as those counties in and around Indianapolis and near Chicago.

“The best thing people should do is just stay at home,” she said. “Then you won’t have to worry about the numbers. What will it change to know the numbers? What will people do differently by knowing what the numbers are?”

She added that as the number of administered tests rise, so will positive test results.

“We need to slow the spread now,” Dr. Marianne Nelson, the county’s public health officer, said. “This means following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order for all Hoosiers, except for workers in essential industries or needed trips for groceries and medicine, to limit the spread of the coronavirus.”

Nagel said because the numbers change almost by the minute, it doesn't do much good to worry about them. Accurate information one minute will most likely be inaccurate the next.

She said practicing social distancing should be easy since people living in rural areas likely won’t come into contact with others due to population — unless they’ve traveled to an area known to have a large number of positive cases and mingled with vast amounts of people.

Case in point: Jasper County’s population is 33,562 as of 2019, according to the US Census Bureau. The three reported cases of COVID-19 amounts to 0.009 percent of the county’s population.

Marion County has, by far, the most cases in Indiana with 484 positive COVID-19 tests and eight deaths. With a population of 964,582, according to 2019 US Census figures, the total percentage of people known to have the virus is 0.05 percent.

As of Friday, Indiana reported 981 positive COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths. With a statewide population of 6,732,219 people, the percentage of people known to have the new coronavirus strain is 0.015 percent.

“Those are relatively small numbers,” Nagel said. “Despite that, we should all take this seriously and people should still follow the CDC’s recommendations so we can stop the spread as quickly as possible.”

On average since the pandemic began in Indiana, Nagel said she fields about 13 calls per day from people asking about their symptoms and if it could be the coronavirus.

“That is the average number of calls I receive,” she said. “We have others in the office, including Dr. Nelson, who also take calls, so the number of calls is even larger.”

Nagel said the best thing people can do, along with staying at home, is to follow the CDC recommendations. They include: