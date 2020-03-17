COVID-19 virus stock
The County Council will be meeting tonight, March 17, at 7 p.m. in the Commissioners room of the Jasper County Courthouse. A Corona virus discussion will be made by County Medical Director Dr. Marianne Nelson, the Health Dept, Sheriff Pat Williamson, and EMA Director Karen Wilson. The public is invited to view on Facebook live by going to the Facebook page Kendell Culp, Jasper County Commissioner. Please refer to the jaspercountyin.gov website or the Kankakee Valley Post News for further information.

