The County Council will be meeting tonight, March 17, at 7 p.m. in the Commissioners room of the Jasper County Courthouse. A Corona virus discussion will be made by County Medical Director Dr. Marianne Nelson, the Health Dept, Sheriff Pat Williamson, and EMA Director Karen Wilson. The public is invited to view on Facebook live by going to the Facebook page Kendell Culp, Jasper County Commissioner. Please refer to the jaspercountyin.gov website or the Kankakee Valley Post News for further information.
Jasper County Council invites public to view tonight's meeting via Facebook
-
- Updated
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 20
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.