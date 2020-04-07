Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency will be conducting a weekly PPE drive until further notice.

PPEs, or personal protective equipment, are used by medical staff and first responders.

Eric Ceci, Iroquois County EMA coordinator, said state officials have suggested that counties conduct the donation drives while emergency responders around the world are treating people with novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Ceci said that the drive will be from 9 a.m.-noon on Wednesdays at the Iroquois County Youth Center in Watseka.

Ceci said the Iroquois County Public Health Department and Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency are coordinating the efforts, and as medical facilities and emergency responders need certain items, they let those agencies know. They in turn do their best to fill those requests, he said.

Examples of items that are being accepted include nitrile exam gloves, surgical masks, N-95 masks, medical face shields and hand sanitizer.

People who have those items and would like to donate them can do so during the designated Wednesday time. “At this time we are not looking for homemade items,” Ceci stressed.

“Items can only be accepted if they are unopened and in the manufacturer’s original packaging,” he said.

The items that are donated will be used in Iroquois County, he said.