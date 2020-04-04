Iroquois County Public Health Department officials said early Saturday evening that two more Iroquois County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

According to information provided, laboratory residents for the two were received earlier that day.

The two confirmed on Saturday are a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s.

This brings the total number of positive cases in Iroquois County to six. The other four: a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s.

All of them are in isolation per the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"Our communicable disease nurses are working tirelessly to complete investigations, conduct contact tracing and notify anyone determined to be at increased risk of exposure. The situation is fluid. Guidance and recommendations regarding patients under investigation may evolve as more is learned.

according to information provided by the health department.

"It is important to remember that even though there have been confirmed cases, this is not cause for panic.

"Please continue to practice social distancing and other safety measures to limit COVID-19 exposure. Everyone should consider themselves at risk for exposure to coronavirus and should stay home as much as possible. While at home everyone should self-monitor which means to check yourself for fever and remain alert for cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.

"Most importantly stay home if you are sick! If you have a respiratory illness, stay home for 7 days after your symptoms started and for 3 days after your fever has stopped without the use of fever reducing medications, and your cough or sore throat symptoms have improved (whichever is longer). Avoid the emergency department and other places you seek healthcare if you are not severely ill, unless your doctor advises otherwise. Stay home and keep healthcare access available for others with more severe illness.

"This is a rapidly evolving situation and the Iroquois County Public Health Department will provide updated information and guidance as it becomes available on our Iroquois County Public Health Department Facebook page and website at http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/covid-19-corona-virus/

"For general questions about COVID-19 (Coronavirus), call the Illinois Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Hotline at 1(800) 889-3931 or send an email to: DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV anytime, 24 hours a day, seven days a week."