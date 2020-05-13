Six more cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19 have been laboratory confirmed in Iroquois County.

Iroquois County Public Health Department officials announced Wednesday afternoon that the total number of confirmed cases in the county is now at 107.

The latest case are two females in their 60s, a female in her 50s, two female in her 40s, a male in his 60s.

The health department is reporting that to date there have been 728 tests results received by that department, with 621 being negative.

Of the 107 confirmed at this writing, 33 have recovered and been released from isolation, four are hospitalized, 67 are isolated at home and three have passed away.

“We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members affected by these losses,” reads the press release.

“No additional details will be provided regarding any of the above Iroquois County residents per compliance with 77 Ill. Adm. Code 1005. Please visit http://www.ilga.gov/commission/jcar/admincode/077/07701005sections.html for further information regarding the Collection, Disclosure, and Confidentiality of Health Statistics.

“For zip code level information on confirmed positive COVID-19 cases please visit the IDPH Virtual map at: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.”

That state website will list the number of cases in a specific zip code once there have been five cases. At the time of this writing those include: 60970, Watseka, 157 tested, 9 cases; 60955, Onarga, 35 tested, 10 case; 60922, Chebanse, 90 tested, 10 cases; 60927, Clifton, 120 tested, 42 cases; 60912, Beaverville, 20 tested, six case; 60928, Crescent City, 14 tested, six case; and 60911, Ashkum, 35 tested, six cases.

The state website also lists case in long term care facilities at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19.

As of this writing, that website lists 33 cases and one death at Ascension Presence Merkle Knipprath in Clifton.

“The Iroquois County Public Health Department is reporting congregate data regarding COVID-19. In an effort to clarify this data, we would like to provide a brief explanation. A confirmed case is an individual residing in Iroquois County who has a positive laboratory confirmation of COVID-19. The total confirmed case numbers we report includes all individuals who have tested positive, regardless of their current status. This number will never decrease. Recovered cases are individuals who tested positive and after a period of ten days, are afebrile (fever free without fever-reducing medication) for at least 72 hours and respiratory symptoms have improved. These recovered cases are then released from isolation by the health department,” according to the county health department news release.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation and the Iroquois County Public Health Department will provide updated information and guidance as it becomes available on our Iroquois County Public Health Department Facebook page and website at http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/covid-19-corona-virus/.”