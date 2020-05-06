Iroquois County novel coronavirus numbers have risen sharply over the past 24 hours, as 27 more cases have been laboratory confirmed.

The county now has 78 cases, according to the Iroquois County Public Health Department information provided Wednesday afternoon.

The health department has received 460 test results for COVID-19, is says, with 382 tests being negative.

Of the 78 positive cases, 21 have recovered and have been released from isolation. Six are hospitalized, 50 are in isolation at home and one has passed away.

The Illinois State Department of Public Health website lists cases by zip code once five cases or more are found in a specific zip code. As of this write, the website lists two zip codes in Iroquois County with more than five cases: 60922, Chebanse, with eight cases, and 60927, Clifton, with 27 cases.

The website also provides information about long-term care facilities in the county. As of this writing, the website lists two cases at Ascension Presence Merkle Knipprath.

“No additional details will be provided regarding any of the above Iroquois County residents per compliance with 77 Ill. Adm. Code 1005,” reads the information from the Iroquois County Public Health Department.

“Please visit http://www.ilga.gov/commission/jcar/admincode/077/07701005sections.html for further information regarding the Collection,

Disclosure, and Confidentiality of Health Statistics.

“For zip code level information on confirmed positive COVID-19 cases please visit the IDPH Virtual map at:

https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics

“For information on long term care facilities with cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff please visit the IDPH map at:

https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19

“The Iroquois County Public Health Department is reporting congregate data regarding COVID-19. In an effort to clarify this data, we would like to provide a brief explanation. A confirmed case is an individual residing in Iroquois County who has a positive laboratory confirmation of COVID-19. The total confirmed case numbers we report includes all individuals who have tested positive, regardless of their current status. This number will never decrease. Recovered cases are individuals who tested positive and after a period of ten days, are afebrile (fever free without fever-reducing medication) for at least 72 hours and respiratory symptoms have improved. These recovered cases are then released from isolation by the health department.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation and the Iroquois County Public Health Department will provide updated information and guidance as it becomes available on our Iroquois County Public Health Department Facebook page and website at http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/covid-19-corona-virus/

“In addition, the Iroquois County Public Health Department will participate in an Iroquois County press conference tomorrow, May

7th, 2020 at 3 PM in collaboration with other Iroquois County officials. The live press conference will be streamed on the Iroquois County Board YouTube page linked below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9CKCJ2x9-E

Due to social distancing practices, in person attendance of this press conference is limited to invitation only. We apologize for the inconvenience.