WHITE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation is launching a temporary program offering food options for commercial truck drivers working during the COVID-19 health emergency.

INDOT is allowing food trucks to operate at certain interstate highway rest area locations throughout the state. The trucks, operated by local vendors, would provide food and beverage options for commercial truck drivers and motorists engaged in essential travel during the COVID-19 health emergency.

According to INDOT officials, the food trucks will provide needed options for commercial truck drivers, many of whom are reporting limited availability of food and beverages options near highways due to restaurants and other businesses being closed for health and safety reasons.

Area rest stops along I-65 include Roselawn at mile marker 231, Wolcott Rest Area at mile marker 195 south of Remington/Wolcott.

INDOT will issue two temporary permits for food trucks to operate between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day on a first-come, first-served basis for each location. Permits will be valid until canceled by INDOT or the national federal emergency status is lifted.

Interested applicants should review the “Indiana Rest Area and Welcome Center Temporary Permit Application for Food Truck Service” document available at www.in.gov/indot/restareas.htm or INDOT's COVID-19 response webpage at www.in.gov/indot/4037.htm.

Only complete applications will be considered. All submitted applications must include:

• Proof of a current liability insurance policy;

• A valid operating registration, license or permit from the Indiana State Department of Health, a local health department, or other valid issuing authority as required under IC 16-42-1-6 and 410 IAC 7-24-107; and

• Proof of Registration and good standing with the Office of the Indiana Secretary of State.

If granted a permit, applicants will be required to comply with all permit terms detailed in the permit application and permit form documents.

Submit completed applications by email to INDOTFoodTruckRequest@indot.in.gov. Applications are being accepted immediately.