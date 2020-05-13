INDIANAPOLIS – Local small businesses and nonprofits can now use the state's new online marketplace to request personal protective equipment, according to state Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica).

She said as businesses resume operations, those unable to source and procure PPE on their own can go online to backontrack.in.gov/ppemarketplace.htm to order masks, face shields and hand sanitizer.

While the first round of available PPE has been reached, small businesses can still place orders online. The marketplace anticipates being able to ship more protective gear in the coming weeks.

"As many businesses start to reopen, it's important they do so with the health and safety of their employees and customers in mind," Negele said. "This marketplace is a reserve to obtain necessary supplies to help protect Hoosiers during this pandemic."

Launched by the Indiana Economic Development Corp., the Small Business PPE Marketplace serves as a secondary source for ordering Hoosier-made supplies.

Currently, there is no charge but the IEDC said that could change depending on multiple factors.

Businesses must be registered in Indiana with the Secretary of State's Office, employ less than 150 people, and require PPE to reopen and comply with workplace safety requirements. Examples of eligible businesses include restaurants, retail sales, personal services and office environments.

According to the IEDC, all requests will be evaluated and fulfilled based on work environment risk profile, stock availability and the number of outstanding requests. At times, partial or delayed fulfillment of requests may occur.

To learn more, visit backontrack.in.gov/ppemarketplace.htm.