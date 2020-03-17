INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that a second Hoosier has died from COVID-19. The patient is a Johnson County adult over age 60 who had been hospitalized. No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.
ISDH has received six new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 30 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. The new cases involve residents of Lake (2), Franklin (2) and Marion (2) counties.
March 16, the Newton County Board of Commissioners took the following actions in regards to the safety of our county employees and citizens as it pertains to the COVID-19 virus pandemic:
- Effective Wednesday, March 18th, all Newton County offices and facilities will be closed to the public. People who need to conduct business with the county will be allowed to do so on a case by case basis by making an appointment with the respective county office, who will determine if it warrants personal interaction. We understand there are offices and agencies where this is easier to control than others, and are asking for everyone to use common sense and patience when dealing with citizens who need your services. Notices will be posted on building doors with phone numbers to call to reach someone inside to discuss their business needs.
- All public use of county buildings and meeting rooms is hereby discontinued until further notice.
- Only essential county boards and commissions will be allowed to meet to conduct business and will be limited to 15 or less attendees at a time. The intent of this is to allow the Board of Commissioners and county council to see that there is continuity in county operations but to limit the exposure to employees and citizens.
With the assistance of the Newton County Health Department and Newton County Emergency Management Agency, this situation will continue to be monitored and further actions taken when and if warranted.
"It is our hope and intent to minimize the inconvenience posed to our citizens while continuing to protect the health and safety of our work force," stated a press release from Kyle Conrad, Newton County Board of Commissioners President. "We encourage all citizens with county government needs to utilize phone and email as the first course of action to conduct county business. Those that do need to interact in person will be advised with further instructions."