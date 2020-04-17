Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance has served Hoosiers for nearly 86 years. Organized in 1934 by Indiana Farm Bureau, Inc., the company has grown to include insurance products for auto, life, home, business and farm. Banking and other financial services and products are also available through its local offices and online at www.infarmbureau.com. With a home office in downtown Indianapolis and local offices in all 92 counties, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance serves Hoosiers with more than 400 agents and approximately 1,200 employees living and working throughout the state. The company is a leader in auto and homeowners insurance and the largest writer of farm insurance in the state.