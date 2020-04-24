DELPHI — Indiana Packers, a pork processing facility south of Delphi, has suspended operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Indiana Packers officials said the plant is temporarily closing “out of an abundance of caution,” noting the increasing number of positive COVID-19 tests in neighboring communities, and reports that Indiana is closing in on an expected peak of infection, played a large role in the decision.
“Given the uncertainty so inherent with this pandemic, we are committed to be as proactive as we possibly can so as to best ensure the health and safety of our team members,” Russ Yearwood, Indiana Packers president and chief operating officer, said. “This short pause is part of the ongoing effort.”
On April 16, an office worker at the facility tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed into quarantine for 14 days, which expires on or around April 30.
All told, company officials said 15 IPC employees have tested positive for the virus.
Over the past several months, officials said Indiana Packers has implemented a number of CDC-recommended changes, including “significant measures to maximize physical distancing, enhanced daily cleaning and sanitization, and team member screenings/temperature checks at the start of each work shift.”
“While those steps were effective, IPC, like many other employers in the state, is not immune to the effects of the pandemic,” Yearwood said.
Yearwood said the temporary suspension is expected to last no longer than two weeks, during which affected employees will be paid. Company officials also plan to engage resources with expertise in infectious diseases, conduct further plant-wide sanitization and continue implementation of the latest in CDC guidance and industry best practices.