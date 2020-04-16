DELPHI — An office worker at Indiana Packers, a pork processing facility south of Delphi, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, company officials said Thursday.
“Our immediate concern is for the health and welfare of this individual and the individual’s family,” Indiana Packers President Russ Yearwood said, “and this news further heightens our respect and gratitude for all of our team members as they continue supplying food to countless other Americans in this incredibly challenging and stressful time.”
Officials said it was the first confirmed case of the virus within the company’s operations. They added that the infected employee will be quarantined for the next 14 days, “during which the individual will be eligible for paid leave under the provisions of the company’s COVID-19-specific leave policy.”
When the case was confirmed, Indiana Packers officials notified other employees of possible exposure and directed those known to have been in close contact with the person to stay home and self-quarantine.
A press release from Indiana Packers states the employee’s work area “has been subject to a thorough, redundant cleaning and sanitization process, as part of IPC’s ongoing intensive proactive measures to protect the health and safety of all its employees.”
Other measures include: restrictive protocols for visitors; staggered breaks and start times; social distancing where possible; a heightened focus on both personal and facility hygiene; and implementation of new, COVID-specific medical leave policies.
Indiana Packers is deemed essential as a food producer and remains open.
Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Indiana Packers officials said there is no evidence of food or packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19.