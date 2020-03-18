INDIANAPOLIS — Following new measures from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana State Department of Health to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education has gathered resources for Indiana’s post-secondary institutions, students and parents.
Many of Indiana’s public and private institutions have already instituted early spring breaks or moved to online instruction, while some have closed down dormitories and other on-campus housing.
The commission is working with the state’s public, private and proprietary post-secondary institutions to stay up-to-date with changing circumstances, including linking to the information at www.che.in.gov.
“The commission is working alongside Indiana’s colleges and universities to ensure the delivery of high-quality post-secondary education for students and the state, even in the uncertain days and weeks ahead,” Teresa Lubbers, Indiana's commissioner for higher education, said. “Our financial aid support center will still be available to answer student and parent questions about state financial aid. As the situation evolves, we will continue to assess how these changes impact institutions and students.”
State employees are being advised to maximize the use of remote work, limit in-person meetings to less than 10 people and host meetings virtually when possible. The commission is adhering to this guidance and will continue to maintain operations, including its financial aid support center, which Hoosiers can reach by calling (888) 528-4719 or emailing awards@che.in.gov.
Additionally, the 2020 H. Kent Weldon Conference for Higher Education, scheduled for April 7, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled for this year.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers guidance for colleges and universities, and direction from the state health department includes practicing good hand-washing and hygiene to slow the spread of the virus, as well as staying home if people develop symptoms of illness.
More information may be found at the ISDH website at https://on.in.gov/COVID19 and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
A compiled list of the state’s public college web pages pertaining to campus status follows:
- Ball State University: https://www.bsu.edu/about/administrativeoffices/emergency-preparedness/pandemicfluprep/coronavirus
- Indiana State University: https://www.indstate.edu/covid-19
- Indiana University: https://coronavirus.iu.edu/
- Ivy Tech Community College: https://www.ivytech.edu/coronavirus.html
- Purdue University West Lafayette: https://www.purdue.edu/newsroom/releases/2020/Q1/need-to-know-info-about-covid-2019.html
- Purdue University Fort Wayne: https://www.pfw.edu/coronavirus/
- Purdue University Northwest: https://www.pnw.edu/pnw-and-coronavirus-covid-19/
- University of Southern Indiana: https://www.usi.edu/covid-19/
- Vincennes University: https://www.vinu.edu/coronavirus-updates
Additionally, all 30 members of the Independent Colleges of Indiana have made the decision to suspend in-person classes and provide alternate methods of delivery. Specific details about how each ICI member institution is responding can be found on their websites.
The commission is also collecting information from Indiana’s proprietary institutions.
Parents of K-12 students are encouraged to utilize resources on LearnMoreIndiana.org, including classroom materials, and resources for students and families (with suggestions for each age group) and Indiana’s 21st Century Scholars.
The Learn More Indiana blog will also be updated throughout the month, including this post about virtual campus tours.