INDIANAPOLIS — In response to recommendations from Governor Eric Holcomb, Secretary of State Connie Lawson, and the leadership of Indiana’s major political parties, the Indiana Election Commission has issued an order implementing policy changes for the June 2nd Primary Election. This follows a previous order issued March 25, 2020.

The complete order detailing each change is available at https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/2404.htm.

The Commission’s order included the following changes, which will apply to the June 2nd Primary only:

· Limited early in-person voting will be available for one week, from May 26th to June 1st.

· Poll workers are currently required to live in the county they work for. This requirement is waived so long as the voter is registered to vote in Indiana.

· The Secretary of State and the Indiana Election Division will provide counties with training and guidelines on mail handling procedures and personal protective equipment.

· The Commission advises that all public buildings, such as fire stations and school buildings, be available for use for the June 2nd Primary.

· All absentee ballot applications submitted after December 2nd will be accepted regardless of excuse given, as long as they are otherwise compliant with Indiana law.

· County election boards may adopt more than one central count location.

· Counties may move a polling location after giving best possible notice to the public.

The Commission is next scheduled to meet on April 22nd, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Eligible Hoosiers can register to vote online, check their registration status, and request an absentee ballot by visiting www.IndianaVoters.com.

As the county’s election administrator, the county clerks are committed to providing a safe and secure election. Registered voters who feel comfortable being in public, may vote in person. However, any registered voter may vote by absentee for the June 2nd primary election by requesting an absentee ballot. If you would like to request an absentee-by-mail application, please contact your county clerk’s office or visit the Secretary of State’s Web site, https://indianavoters.in.gov/MVPHome/PrintDocuments.

In person early voting is available beginning May 26th. Clerks will comply with all CDC recommendations and guidelines to minimize public health risks while providing in person voting or for those working as election workers. The Secretary of State’s office has been working to procure personal protection equipment (PPE) for all counties including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies for the voting equipment.

Again, voting absentee doesn’t require an excuse this primary election and is available for all registered voters.