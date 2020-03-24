On Tuesday, March 24, the number of COVID-19 deaths stood at 12, with 365 testing positive of nearly 3,000 tested. On Friday, March 20, the numbers posted were three deaths and with 79 testing positive. In Lake County, there were 17 reported cases, one in Porter County, two in LaPorte and one in Starke. At press time, there were no cases reported in Jasper, Newton or Pulaski County.
“Losing a loved one is devastating, and it’s troubling to see the toll that COVID-19 is taking on elderly residents here in Indiana and across the country,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “I implore Hoosiers to continue to stay home if they’re sick and practice social distancing so that we can halt the spread of this virus and protect the most vulnerable among us.”
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. The virus causing COVID-19 is not the same as the coronaviruses that commonly circulate among humans and cause mild illness, like the common cold. There is no vaccine and no treatment.
The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms to protect others from the risk of infection.
This is an ongoing situation and is evolving rapidly. For more information, including a list of frequently asked questions, visit in.gov/coronavirus and subscribe for updates. Future updates will also be posted to this website.