WOLCOTT – The 122nd Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard will be taking to the skies over northwestern Indiana on Tuesday in what is being called “Operation: American Resolve.”
The fighter wing, known as the Blacksnakes, will take to the skies as a way to honor front-line workers in the COVID-19 health emergency.
“The 122nd Fighter Wing will conduct the Air Force Salutes flyover to demonstrate the Air National Guard’s continued readiness while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19," the 122nd Fighter Wing stated in a press release. “Defending the homeland has taken a new shape, and the Indiana National Guard is proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel in the COVID-19 response efforts.”
The airmen of the 122nd Fighter Wing will fly four A-10 Thunderbolt II’s over Lafayette, Gary, Michigan City, South Bend, Plymouth, Warsaw and eastward to Columbia City.
The flight path of the 122nd Fighter Wing from Lafayette to Gary takes it over Wolcott sometime around 5:40 p.m. and just a few miles east of Rensselaer shortly thereafter. The Thunderbolt II’s are scheduled to fly over Lafayette around 5:36 p.m. and arrive over Gary at 5:51 p.m.
The times are approximate due to possible weather delays and/or airspace availability issues.
The flyovers are intended to lift morale in cities across America due to the severe health and economic impacts that have resulted from COVID-19. They’re also incorporated into previously scheduled training missions.
The Indiana Air National Guard said the Air Force Salutes flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as vital training for their pilots.