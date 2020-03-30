WATSEKA — As part of the emergency preparedness process, two tents are now set up outside of the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Emergency Department. While they are not currently in use, they are ready to be utilized, if the need should arise in the community. The small tent, by the emergency room entrance, would be used for people who have met criteria for COVID-19 testing and need to be swabbed for testing. The larger tent, located on the side of the building, could be used for triage purposes.
“We are trying to be ready,” says Don Williams, IMH CEO. “It is our hope and prayer that we don’t have to use them.”
“The people of the IMH community have been gracious and are asking if there is anything that can be done to help,” says Williams. “We are fortunate to have a community that cares about each other.”
IMH thanks the Milford Fire Department, Ashkum Fire Department, Watseka Fire Department, Crescent City Fire Department, MABAS, Region 6 Coalition, Manpower from Concord Fire, Beaverville Fire, Martinton Fire and Chebanse Township for helping them prepare.