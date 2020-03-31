An extension to the disaster order for Illinois will be signed today by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

That extension includes the stay at home order and suspension of onsite learning at public schools through the month of April.

He announced that measure in the Tuesday afternoon press conference broadcast on several platforms, including illinois.gov.

“If we can end these order earlier, I’ll be the first one to tell you when we can start to make strides toward normalcy again. But that time is not today and it’s not April 7,” he said.

Even with Illinois’ strong healthcare system, he said, “we are not immune to this virus’ ability to push our existing capacity beyond it’s limits.

“Folks I know that that this journey is an extraordinarily difficult one personally, financially, emotionally. I know that when I signed our disaster proclamation March 9, when restaurants and bars closed on March 16, when schools suspend onsite learning March 17, when the stay at home order took effect on March 21, well each step we have been forced to take by this pandemic has made things more challenging for our residents. The cascading consequences of these steps weigh on me every minute of every day. But as I have said since the beginning, my priority through each and every one of these decisions has and continues to be saving as many lives as possible. That’s the one goal I will put above others every time,” he said.

Pritzker said, “We need to maintain our course and keep working to flatten the curve.”

In a preliminary report from hospitals statewide, he said, “41 percent of adult ICU beds are empty. Staff and ready for immediate patient use, a two percentage point decrease from the moment in time numbers that I ran you through last week, and 68 percent of ventilators are available, a four percent point drop in a week. That doesn’t mean that every hospital has that availability but collectively that’s what we have.

“Statewide 35 percent of total ICU beds are now occupied by COVID patients and about 24 percent of our total ventilators are now occupied by COVID patients. We’re still within our capacity and working every day to acquire ventilators or convert alternate use ventilators to increase that capacity. But from all the modeling we’ve seen, our greatest risk of hitting capacity isn’t right now but weeks from now. The virus’ spread is growing. So are it’s risks. We must not let up now.

“I’ll remind everyone that these interventions don’t work if they are piecemeal across the state,” he said. “It was only a few weeks back when we had just a hand full of cases all in one county,. That’s up to 5,994 across 54 counties today, And we know there are more people who have contracted COVID-19 and recovered without realizing it, who recovered at home and never qualified for a test. That’s true in all 50 states.”

Pritzker said no community is immune.

He said, too, the state is trying to minimize the spread of the disease in the prison population.

“Fortunately, DOC is at its smallest population since 1995. It currently has 35,944 individuals. That’s 1,059 fewer prisoners that on Feb. 1 of this year.”

All visits to prisons were suspended on March 14, he said and moved all facilities to administrative quarantine. Hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies were supplied to staff and incarcerated individuals. Since then, masks, gloves and other needed supplies have been made available, he said.

DOC is also vetting incarcerated persons for early release of low-risk offenders. He said they are making sure that none who might be released have any history of violence and that those who are released have homes to go to. I

“Every step we take with regard to our prisons needs to solve a problem, not create a new one,” he said, noting that public safety is of utmost importance.

There has been one person who died from COVID-19 at Statesville prison, he said, and 32 positive cases among those in custody and more results pending. There are also18 employees around several facilities have tested positive.

Pritzker said, “We still don’t know when this immediate crisis will pass.

“We’ve directed 10s of millions of dollars to support our small businesses in impacted industries and offered sales tax payment delays wherever we can. We’ve expanded support for individuals through ban of residential evictions. a delayed income tax filing deadline, increased unemployment eligibility and work to expand Medicaid and SNAP programs.”

He also spoke to students.

Learning opportunities, meals and stability have been made available throughout the state from local districts.

“Under this extended order schools will transition from Act of God Days to remote learning days,” he said. “All of these count toward the school year and none of these days need to be made up. Each district is working with ISBE to create and implement a remote learning plan to ensure that all students, including students with disabilities and English language learners receive instructional materials and can communicate with their teachers.”

Remote learning will look different at each school district, he said.

“Students are going through situation for which they have no control,” he said. “Our first response must be empathy.”

He also spoke to the students.

“I won’t try and tell you not to be sad about the lost goals and plans that you may have had for March and April. It’s OK to be sad. And if you do feel sad, or frustrated or angry, whatever you feel. Please let yourself feel that way. Don’t beat yourself up over being human. And if you are experiencing overwhelming anxiety or you have a friend who is and you need someone to talk to there are resources available to you by phone and online through both ISBE and our Department of Human Services.”

He also noted “once you’re ready, take a look around. Take in the incredibly unique moment you’re living in. Yes, it’s scary and it’s uncertain and it’s difficult. But if you are looking for a lesson in the fundamental goodness in people in your community it’s right there in front of you.

He noted that there are people all around the state who are finding ways to help and make situations better.

“Be one of those people,” he said.

“Look at the people who make up our heal care workers: doctors, physicians assistants, nurses, nurse practitioners, hospital social workers, pharmacists, ER techs, registration staff, sanitation services, food services.

“They didn’t join this profession looking to fight a pandemic. They wanted to help and live a life of service. They’re doing that even though they share the fear and uncertainty we all do.

“No, its not the school year you bargained for, and I’m terribly sorry about that. But amidst these dire circumstances I want you to know that there are plenty of people to learn from. There’s plenty of reason to hope,” he said.